Officials describe Alcatraz-like conditions prompting closure of portion of Dane County Jail

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is closing a portion of its jail and is starting to move some residents to other facilities because of safety concerns.
"Think of cages, think of bars, think of old damp air, asbestos, lead-exposed bars, and just the worst situation that you can think of when it comes to incarceration," Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.
Sheriff Barrett described Alcatraz-like conditions inside the oldest part of the City-County Building jail.
It's because of these unsafe conditions and staffing shortages that the portion of the jail built in the 1950s is closing, forcing 65 men and women to be sent to the Rock, Iowa and Oneida County jails.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said, "It's not a good place for people who are serving time. It's not a good place for the people who work there. And it requires extra staffing because it is so outdated."
The cost to transfer residents from the City-County jail to other facilities is about $100,000 per month. County officials say that money could be better invested.
"For the rest of 2022, it will cost $525,000 to house residents in other counties and all of that money could be put towards a safer, humane and rehabilitative facility," Sheriff Barrett said.
Anthony Gray with the Black Caucus of the Dane County Board of Supervisors said, "I think it's really unfortunate that they're shipping Dane County residents out of Dane County."
Gray agrees a jail is needed but he disagrees with the overall price tag.
The projected cost to build a new jail is $176 million. The County Board has only approved $166 million. Gray said the Black Caucus has a more cost-effective proposal.
"It's a smaller building, would be constructed quicker, which means we'd be able to get people into humane conditions faster under our plan," Gray said.
Costs aside, Sheriff Barrett said after six years of studies, it's time to move forward.
"We have to make sure that we're not treating individuals that are incarcerated like animals because we want them coming back better and built up," Barrett said.
The Dane County Board has not scheduled action on the funding gap, but it needs to vote before August 30th to have a referendum on the $10 million this November.