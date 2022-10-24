Pumpkin farmer doesn't change prices amid rising costs

SUAMICO (WKOW) - The cost to grow pumpkins went up this year, but that doesn't mean customers are feeling the brunt of it.
Blaser's Acres is a fall staple for many who live in Suamico and Brown County. Owner Chris Blaser estimates around 15,000 people have stopped by his pumpkin fest on each of the last two weekends.
Though the costs of growing pumpkins is higher and overall demand is down, Blaser has not increased the price of his pumpkins.
"We kind of just kept it the same because we know everybody is struggling with gas prices just like we are and everybody else, and food and everything, so pumpkins we didn't move at all, we stayed the same," Blaser said.
This week, Blaser's Acres will prepare for one final busy weekend ahead of Halloween.