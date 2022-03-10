Rising fuel costs affecting trucking industry

DEPERE (WKOW) -- Most truckers spend hours on the road and they're not only burning time they're also burning fuel.
Anthony Lukancic, a trucker owner and operator said, "You're taking home about $3,000, but then you got to put $1,500 of that into your tanks. I mean, it just it hurts"
Anthony Lukancic has been trucking coast to coast for 20 years and became an owner/operator of his own trucking company the last four years and said he's never seen fuel prices this high.
Lukancic said his recent fill-up cost him $5.59 a gallon. He said rising diesel prices could put the brakes on his trucking company.
"If they stay up like this without rates for the loads going up, and fuel surcharges going up. I don't know how much longer I'm going to be able to stay on the road here," said Lukancic.
Motorist experts don't expect gas or diesel prices to drop in the near future.
"They're probably not going to come down considerably anytime soon, just because as we begin to head into spring, and then in summer, we're gonna continue to see that demand side of the equation begin to rise," said Nicholas Jarmusz, Director of AAA's Public Affairs.
Jarmusz said there are ways both passengers and truckers can help ease gas costs.
"If you're going more than 60 -70 miles an hour, you're actually losing fuel efficiency, the faster you go above that. So by staying closer to the speed limit, you'll save a little bit of gas," said Jarmusz.
But Lukancic said reducing his speed costs him time and money.
"Having to slow down from preferred speed to doing the speed limit at about 60 miles an hour just to conserve on fuel; that's going to cost me and put me a whole day behind," said Lukancic.
Experts predict rising fuel costs will be passed on to consumers.
Jarmusz said, "Most products that Americans purchase every day are shipped at some point spend some time on a truck that burns diesel fuel, so those higher diesel costs then get baked into the shipping costs get baked into all of the retail costs."
Lukancic said sadly he agrees, "It will come to a point that the higher fuel costs are going to be passed on to the consumer and be prepared. I mean, the cost of everything is going to go up because of this."
AAA reported in Wisconsin gas pipeline terminals are in the southeastern parts of the state. So prices tend to be lower in the south and central parts. Gas spends more time on trucks headed to the north and western parts of the state, so prices in those areas tend to be higher.
AAA has a mobile app that allows you to see gas prices across the country down to the station. So you can determine if it's worth driving, a little bit further for a little bit of savings.