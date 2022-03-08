Rising fuel costs may drive up airfare in coming months

MADISON (WKOW) - As the cost of oil rises and gas prices skyrocket worldwide, there could be consequences for consumers who plan to hop on a plane later this year.
Flight experts say jet fuel is the number two expense for airlines.
"It kind of figures that if fuel prices go up, airlines will have no choice but to, at some point, pass that extra expense on to consumers," said Willis Orlando, a senior flight expert with Scott's Cheap Flights.
But, he says, it's not that simple.
Usually, airlines predict what the cost of oil might be and set their prices well ahead of time. When costs increase, they have to consider whether to eat those costs or pass them on to consumers.
"Generally, there's a lag," he said. "Oil prices go up, we'll see it show up in airfare a few months down the road."
But Orlando says the competitive nature of the airline industry worldwide factors into airfares, too. Sometimes, to protect themselves or to take advantage of a situation, airlines may hedge their fuel costs. That means, assuming oil prices may go up, they'll lock in a lower price of oil ahead of time.
While major U.S. airlines haven't been doing this recently, airlines in Europe have, said Orlando. This includes British Airways and Lufthansa, which means they can afford to offer lower fares.
To stay competitive, some U.S. airlines may not want to increase prices if it means consumers will go to another airline.
"This kind of competitive factor kind of serves as a buffer," he said. "Airlines can only raise prices so much because there are other airlines that will come in and undercut them if they try to raise that floor too high."
If you're concerned about the rising prices at the pump as the spring break travel season nears, Orlando suggests you book a flight now while fares are cheap.
"If oil prices stay the way they are and you're booking your flight in June, July, August, later in the year, at that point, you may see it show up in your airfare," he said.
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine spooks European travelers, Orlando says airlines are getting desperate to encourage people to fly overseas, so you may see falling fares right now.
"Just after the crisis broke out, we saw $351 round trip fares between Madison [WI] and Madrid, Spain," he said. "That's an amazing fare on a full-service airline. Those kinds of things are happening right now because airlines are desperate to sell those tickets, and they're going to continue to happen."
On a side note, Orlando says if you are planning to travel to Asia anytime soon, those fares are going to be expensive because airlines aren't putting bigger planes on those routes and supply is low.