SCAM ALERT: Fake events and phony tickets are popping up in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Concerts, fairs and festivals are just about everywhere you turn this summer, and scammers could be trying to take advantage of that.
The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said it's received multiple reports of people losing money while buying fake tickets to events.
Experts say before you push the purchase button, you should do a little research.
"Do an internet search, type in the name of the event and go ahead and follow it by scam, follow by complaints, follow by customer reviews. Call your local chamber, call your local officials see if that event is really coming to town," said Tiffany Schultz, a regional director for the Better Business Bureau.
She said if the event has contact information, go ahead and give them a call. It doesn't hurt to ask questions before you spend your money.
