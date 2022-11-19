Study: Badgers add over $750 million in economic impact to city, state

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fans dressed in red and white flood Madison on game days. It's clear the Badgers have an impact on the city and state, but how much?
According to Wisconsin Athletics, nearly two million people come to Madison each year to cheer on the Badgers. A study by Econsult Solutions, Inc. (ESI) found that resulted in a $757 million annual economic impact.
ESI also found each home football game has a $19 million total impact on the state's economy.
“We all know and appreciate the more intangible components of the Wisconsin Athletics experience,” Chris McIntosh, UW Director of Athletics said. “The fun, the camaraderie, the joy of attending a Badger game. But it can also be measured in dollars and jobs for the citizens of our state. I am proud of the impact our department has locally and throughout Wisconsin.”
According to ESI, the more than three-quarters-of-a-billion-dollar impact on the state of Wisconsin has also created over 5,600 jobs and tax revenue of $16 million.
In Madison alone, ESI says the economic impact is $462 million with the creation of 3,360 jobs and $4 million in tax revenue.