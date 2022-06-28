United Way partners with other local groups to help child care non-profit expand

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison non-profit is making plans to expand thanks to some local partnerships.
The Playing Field is a program dedicated to breaking barriers in child care for low-income families. It works to offer the highest level of early care and education to children from all socioeconomic backgrounds.
The organization has two locations in Madison: one on the west side and one on the east side.
Recently, Plumbers Union Local 75 reached out to the Playing Field with a pretty generous offer. It wanted to partner with the non-profit and provide its space in the old Menard's building around the East Towne Mall.
"They approached us about partnering with them to provide childcare to their members and their students," said Abbi Kruse, the executive director of The Playing Field. "We thought it was a great partnership, a great opportunity. They've provided us with 15,000 square feet where we're going to be able to build 10 early childhood classrooms, serve children from zero to five, and we're really excited about it."
Kruse said the group just started its campaign to raise money for the space expansion.
In the meantime, the organization will operate from its two locations in Madison. Kruse said the Playing Field plans to open two additional locations on the east side as well. When the fundraising is complete for the Menard's building location, all three locations will consolidate into that space.
"We're sure that we're going to have support from the community because everyone that's heard the idea just thinks it makes sense," she said.
Spencer Statz, the union's business representative, thinks they'll be able to work well together.
"We're very enthused about this partnership not only for our members having an opportunity to have their children here but then some of the folks that Abbi has here, having job training and skills training for those folks as well," he said.
The United Way of Dane County and the City of Madison have already pledged support.
"Family well-being is really community well-being," said Renee Moe, the president and CEO of United Way of Dane County. "We know that when we invest in families, particularly those who are facing a lot of barriers, and we can focus on root causes, as well as coordination and accountability, that's when we really see results that lift up the whole community."