Unseasonal weather and inflation challenging U-pick Farms this season

OREGON (WKOW) U-pick farms will be opening soon, across Wisconsin but not without challenges like weather and rising operating costs.
Picking these juicy strawberries is a rite of summer in Wisconsin.
"It's just wonderful to see how excited people are to come and pick and bring their families," said Jim Furger owner of Furger Family Farm.
Furger said unseasonal weather has made it tough to set an opening date.
"We're going to have a little cooler stretch of weather here, which will slow the strawberries down, but they're right on schedule for June 15," said Furger.
The uncertainty of farming is complicated this year, by rising costs of operation, making things tough for U-pick farmers across the state.
"Our fertilizer, our plants, our fuel for those tractors that we had already purchased. Those have all gone up quite a bit, obviously. So I think the impact you're going to see on pricing is going to be a little bit varied," said Michael Koeppl, President of the Wisconsin Berry Growers Association.
"Us along with everyone else have been affected by inflation. We're going to increase our prices just very modestly, to help cover part of those costs," said Furger.
The owner of Carandale Fruit Farm said he will not increase prices and this too is a tough decision.
"Our strategy for this year is going to be keeping our pick-your-own-price per pound the same at $2.20. This is not an easy decision and I'm gambling on our community," said Corey Secher, owner of Carandale Fruit Farm.
The pick- your-own-price is one of the most popular items at Carandale Fruit Farm so Secher hopes people continue to support this 50-year-old farm during these tight times.
"Everything is going up from deliveries to just the items that we need. It comes down to the goodwill of our community which I believe strongly in," said Secher.
Carandale Fruit Farms said that even though their costs have increased and continue to increase, they hope to make up that deficit through 'sales by volume'.
'Sales by volume' offers customers two choices a $35 or $20 container(no limits)- you pick at your leisure, no checkout, now long hot lines. "Paying by volume is a premium convenience, but ultimately it's a sweet way to help others," said Secher.
The President of the Wisconsin Berry Growers Association warns weather is very localized and advises talking to your local grower for their picking conditions because crops can vary from farms 50 miles apart.