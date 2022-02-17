'We are headed for a cliff': Amid funding gap, Wisconsin EMS providers celebrate state funding plan

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Emergency medical service providers in Wisconsin are facing burnt out staff and tight budgets. The problems have been around for a long time, but they've gotten worse in recent years.
"I've been in EMS for almost 30 years, and I can't remember a time where we've had so many changes as far as our personal health and the welfare of our staff," Fitch-Rona EMS Deputy Chief Jeff Dostalek said.
That's a sentiment Middleton EMS Chief Steve Wunsch shares. He said as the job has changed, certain things, like funding, haven't followed suit.
"The EMS industry as a whole has seen just incredible growth in call volume and demand for service, but little ability to help fund that," he said. "We are headed for a cliff right here in being able to continue to provide services out there."
Wunsch said Middleton EMS responded to fewer than 400 calls each year when he started in 1994. Now, crews respond to more than 2,200 calls each year.
Wunsch said it costs Middleton EMS about $1,500 to respond to a call and transport and care for a patient. If that patient has Medicaid, he said the department typically only gets reimbursed a little more than $100.
"That gap in that funding had to get made up by, for instance, if you're a municipal provider, by taxpayers," he said.
But that funding gap could shrink because of a new proposal from Gov. Tony Evers.
During his State of the State Address Tuesday, Evers announced nearly $30 million that will help EMS department budgets.
One part of the plan allocates $7.4 million to raise the Medicaid reimbursement rate by 16%.
Dostalek said that increase will have a big impact on EMS department budgets.
"If our reimbursement is better, the communities pay a little bit less as far as their proportion is concerned," he said. "Anytime that we can increase reimbursement, we're going to be helping the general public, overall, in lowering or keeping their taxes somewhat in check."
Other funding aims to help rural EMS providers
In addition to the Medicaid reimbursement increase, Evers' plan also calls for $8 million for the EMS Funding Assistance Program and $12 million for one-time flexible grants.
Alan DeYoung, the executive director of the Wisconsin EMS Association, said he expects both urban and rural departments to benefit from the plan, but he said the money could be a huge difference maker for small, volunteer departments.
"The volunteers are running short and shorter and shorter, and so not only the response times go up, but people are burning out to the point where we have seen departments close," he said.
Wunsch said the strained staffing some providers are dealing with means some parts of the state aren't always covered by emergency medical services.
"It's not unusual that there are agencies across the state that on some days simply don't have available ambulances because they don't have the resources in order to take that out," he said.
DeYoung said the increased funding will allow some volunteer-only departments to hire some full-time staff members to help avoid that scenario.
"We're probably going to be able to keep a lot of these departments running," he said. "We're going to be able to provide a little bit more resources."
Wunsch and Dostalek said the new funding isn't a perfect solution and it isn't a long-term fix, but they think it's a good first step.
"This money will help with supplementing budgets [and] being able to pay people a livable wage to do what's a really important job," Dostalek said.