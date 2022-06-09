Wisconsin allocated $100M to school safety grants in 2018. How are districts spending it?

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- For Platteville Community Resource Officer Josh Stowe, keeping schools in the Grant County city safe is a very personal mission.
"It's been close to eight years now that I've lived here, and I love the community," he said. "These are people I care about. So why would I not want to put forth my best effort to keep them safe, and you know, make sure that they can go about their days and not have to worry about safety because they know that they can just depend on me for that?"
But the safety and security of Platteville schools isn't just up to Stowe. Each school is equipped with a multitude of security measures the officer says makes the buildings safer.
All exterior doors are locked and require a physical key or a fob to open. Those entrances also have alarms that sound if a door is left open for too long. There are security cameras outside and inside buildings. Sensors monitor areas outside bathrooms for loud noises that could be caused by a disturbance. Front offices have a panic button that staff can press if there's an emergency. The button automatically calls law enforcement and plays a pre-recorded message throughout the school to warn students and teachers of the potential threat.
Stowe says it's all an effort to stop school violence before it happens and keep as many people as possible safe if there is an attack.
"A lot of people think that schools are these soft targets and that people are not going to fight back here, that they're not secure buildings," he said. "We're here to say, 'Hey, that's not the case.'"
Paying for Safety Upgrades
The Platteville School District paid for some of its security measures with grant money from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ).
In 2018, Act 143 set aside $100 million for school safety grants. DOJ's Office of School Safety (OSS) awarded the grants in two rounds.
Data DOJ provided to 27 News shows Platteville received more than $175,000 from those grants. A spokesperson from the district says Platteville used the money to install emergency alert systems in all school buildings and put alarms and lock systems on all exterior doors.
Platteville is just one of more than 120 public and private schools in the 27 News viewing area to have received a school safety grant from OSS. Those schools received more than $17,500,000 to improve their safety and security measures.
Other schools have used the money to pay for additional security cameras, shatterproof film for school windows, active shooter training for staff members and "Stop the Bleed" kits for classrooms.
Stowe said that's money well spent if it gives kids peace of mind while they're in class.
"They can worry about their finals, their tests, what their friends are doing on the weekend rather than having to worry about their safety," he said.