Wisconsin lawmakers renew push for a $15 minimum wage; 25 states set raise minimum wage in 2023

MADISON (WKOW) -- At the start of 2023, dozens of states will raise their minimum wage, but that's not the case in Wisconsin and because of historic inflation some want to change that.
There's now a renewed push for lawmakers at the Capitol to take action.
Some states will ring in the new year by paying some workers more money. 25 states are raising their minimum wage in 2023 and State Representative Lisa Subeck said Wisconsin should be on this list.
"Our minimum wage has been stagnant since 2009 at $7.25 an hour," said Rep. Subeck.
State Senator Melissa Agard agreed, "Cost of living increases have not kept up with expenses for people in our state".
The living wage for 1 adult with no kids living in Madison is $17.52 according to a 2020 MIT living wage calculator.
Living Wage in Madison:
|1 Adult Working
|2 Adults (1 Working)
|0 Children
|$17.52
|$26.67
|1 Child
|$35.87
|$31.81
|2 Children
|$46.76
|$37.53
|3 Children
|$63.08
|$41.27
*Glasmeier, Amy K. Living Wage Calculator. 2020. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Minnesota is increasing its minimum wage to 10.59 for large employers- because of inflation and lawmakers on both sides of the issue are paying attention to the higher cost of living.
"The $7.25 an hour minimum wage is probably too low. It's historically low," said U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
In 2021, Sen. Johnson agreed Wisconsin should pay more money to minimum wage workers to help balance the higher cost of living. However, he said he would not support increasing it to $15, arguing that it would kill too many jobs.
"If we could kind of reset that base to a reasonable level where it doesn't destroy jobs and then index it to inflation, that's something I can support. I don't think a $15 minimum wage, though I think that it would destroy way too many jobs and you'd have the exact opposite effect," said Sen. Johnson.
"Republicans have refused to even hold a hearing on these bills,' said Rep. Subeck.
The Democratic State Representative said despite her party's willingness to compromise, they've been stonewalled by members of the GOP.
"If they don't think it should be $15, but have another dollar figure in mind, we could talk about that. We won't have those conversations when they refuse to even come to the table," said Rep. Subeck.
State Senator Melissa Agard hopes historic inflation will force bi-partisan discussions on Wisconsin's minimum wage.
"We know that our families are struggling, and it is our job to ensure that they are able to move forward as best possible," said Sen. Agard.
Rep. Lisa Subeck says she plans to reintroduce legislation to increase the Wisconsin minimum wage when the legislature convenes in January.