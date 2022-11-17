Woodman's Sports and Community Center forum takes place before official pitch to city council

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville residents are discussing the future of their town, as the possibility of a major economic investment could become a reality.
"Frankly, there has not been a lot of information provided to the public to help them stay up with what ultimately could be on their tax bills for the next 20 years or so," Rich Gruber, forum moderator, said.
Residents met at a Janesville staple, Italian house, to talk about the future of another Rock County stop - the Janesville mall. Some panel members say they want to turn the mall that took a downturn during covid into an ice rink and convention space.
"It's going to be a sports tourism magnet for all of Rock County and Janesville, in particular," Bill McCoshen, owner of the Janesville Jets, said. "Teams will come from all over to play hockey, basketball, volleyball. It'll be used by the community."
McCoshen says the new Woodman's Sports and Community Center could be Janesville's signature attraction piece. But the price tag keeps getting bigger.
"It's not okay for these people that are living on a fixed income," Heather Miller, Janesville city council member, said. "it's not okay to hit them with another tax or up their taxes when they're not likely going to utilize it."
Miller says in 2019 the price point was about 15 million dollars. Today that figure has gone up to 60 million.
"Everyone's concerned about the cost," McCoshen said. "There's no question about that. And we're going to do the best we can to bring as much private capital, state capital, federal capital to this project so that local taxpayers don't have to bear the entire burden of it."
While McCoshen is confident in the economic prospects, Miller wants to hear from more residents.
"But how about your Average Joe citizen," Miller said. "I want to hear from you. I want you to come out and share your views and explain why this would be good or not be good for you and your family. At some point, we have to just broaden our horizons and really be all inclusive that way."
Miller says her main goal is to be able to work collaboratively with stakeholders, not be stuck in a game of tug of war.
"I'm not a naysayer, I'm just requiring that we do this responsibly," Miller said.
"This facility, we believe, will be a catalyst for potentially 100 million more [dollars] of additional development in the Milton Avenue corridor," McCoshen said. "So, we think it's going to have a phenomenal economic impact on the city of Janesville."
Stakeholders will be announcing their official plans at a city council meeting on November 28th. Community members are welcome to share support, concerns or ask any questions.