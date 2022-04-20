Documents detail why Richland Center School Board didn't renew teacher's contract

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- An open records request from 27 News sheds more light on why the Richland Center School Board voted to not renew a beloved high school teacher's contract for next school year.
At the end of March, students walked out of class at Richland Center High School when news of Mark Chambers' nonrenewal became public.
In several documents, District Administrator Jarred Burke said Chambers violated student records laws, was insubordinate and broke district policy over the course of several years.
"While we value what Chambers brings to the classroom, the professional and legal expectations of our employees have repeatedly not been met," Burke wrote.
At a private conference with the school board to talk about the board considering a nonrenewal of Chambers' contract, Chambers said the examples Burke laid out were a "misunderstanding with communication."
Four board members -- President Bennie Green, Vice President Grant Worthington, Clerk Melissa Wertz and Acting Clerk Brady Doudna -- voted to approve the nonrenewal of Chambers' contract. Three members -- Treasurer Lacy Sebranek, Paul Corcoran and Kevin Melby -- voted against approving the nonrenewal.