Governor Evers talks about GROW initiative

MAZOMANIE (WKOW) - Governor Tony Evers spoke to officials Tuesday about the GROW initiative.
The GROW initiative is an education program that received an Innovation Grant earlier this year. It is a partnership between several area school districts, including Wisconsin Heights, Cambridge, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.
The program is meant to help students looking to pursue a career in education.
"The program will provide an opportunity for high school students to get college credits through UW Whitewater and mentorship from classroom teachers in the subjects and grade levels they are interested in teaching," Governor Evers said.
The hope is that the GROW initiative can help address recent staffing shortages in the education field. The Workforce Innovation Grant the initiative received earlier today is designed to help combat unemployment in Wisconsin