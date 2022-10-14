Growing number of students choosing trade schools over 4-year colleges

MADISON (WKOW) -- More and more students are saying no to four-year universities and community colleges and choosing to get right to work.
"It is fun not to just be sitting in a desk doing classwork," Brayden Brown said. He's enrolled in the metal fabrication program at Madison Area Technical College (MATC).
Many students like Brown decided against college as well and are opting for other ways to acquire job skills.
In the last few years, overall enrollment has steadily declined at the University of Wisconsin system by more than 11,000 students, according to Wisconsin Accountability Access.
- 2017 - 174,516 enrollments
- 2018 - 171,636 enrollments
- 2019 - 167,688 enrollments
- 2020 - 164,766 enrollments
- 2021 - 162,980 enrollments
UW System President Jay Rothman attributed this drop to fewer high school graduates in the pipeline and uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While overall enrollment has also dropped in the Madison College System, more students are checking into its skill-trade program.
"The need for trades right now is really in high demand," Joseph Rowe said. He's enrolled in MATC's welding program.
According to Indeed, most of the top 25 in-demand jobs only require graduation from a trade school.
"Starting wages are good because there's no one who wants to go into the trades," Brown said.
Vocational and technical jobs pay well too. Research from Georgetown University shows people with high school diplomas or associate degrees earn more than half of workers with bachelor's degrees.
"I didn't want to be in debt. I didn't really have the money to go to college," said Deshawn Ford, who's also enrolled in MATC's welding program.
"The crushing crisis of student loan debt really makes our trade programs more affordable and more attractive to our students," said Peggy Wirtz-Olsen, President of the Wisconsin Education Association Council.
"Looking at the four-year colleges, I always saw there's always going to be a lot of student debt, but I personally I just didn't want to go down that route," Evan Obregon said. He's enrolled in MATC's metal fabrication program.
The average student borrows $30,000 to pursue a bachelor's degree, but students enrolled in technical programs at Madison Area Technical College say they'll have few if any loans.
"You're able to afford the tuition and then you're out of school with a really good wage. That is you're able to if you have debt, pay that off right away," Rowe said.
If you're interested in exploring career opportunities in manufacturing, Madison College is hosting an open house Tuesday, Oct. 25.