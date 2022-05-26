How universities prepare new teachers to handle the aftermath of tragedies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some of Wisconsin's newest teachers have only had their degrees or teaching certificates for a few weeks. As they plan for what their classrooms will include in the fall, many are also preparing for what they would do if tragedy were to strike their school.
That's something they're prepared to do, according to Tom Owenby, a teaching faculty member in secondary social studies at UW-Madison.
He said the university broadly teaches education students what they should do if there's a school shooting once they are teaching full-time.
"One piece is around this idea of professionalism and ethics, and when our teacher candidates are working in a school context, they're immediately working to become knowledgeable of district policies and plans regarding school violence and what to do if one of these unfortunate incidents does occur," he said.
However, the preparation isn't all about policy.
"We really see teaching as a relational act," Owenby said. "It's something where you, as the teacher, are really working to develop relationships with each of your students and their families."
He said those relationships are crucial in the moments that follow tragedy and trauma, like what many people are experiencing in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Tx.
"It's times like this, times of stress, it's times of tension where that becomes even more important," Owenby said. "[Teachers should] try to recognize signs of distress and anger that students may be feeling and to try to make connections to support students in any way that they can."
Owenby said the education field is also putting more emphasis now on teachers' mental wellbeing following shootings and other tragedies.
"It's not a notion of care and resilience that's asking people to do superhuman things, but recognizing the humanity of teachers," he said. "It's really trying to foreground these discussions of teacher burnout, which is occurring for many reasons, including school violence."
Owenby prepares masters students to become certified to teach social studies at the middle school and high school levels. He said those teachers are also having to consider another factor right now: how and when to talk to their students about the shooting in Uvalde.
That's where teachers' relationships with their students will play a role again. Owenby said prior relationships will help teachers know if their students are ready to talk about the tragedy and begin to process it or if they need more time.