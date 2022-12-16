'They need more out of us than an education': Necedah schools cancel class, but leave doors open for families without power

NECEDAH (WKOW) -- As we continue to weather these winter storms, people are doing what they can to help their neighbors. Hundreds of customers in Necedah were without power Friday, leaving them without heat. The school district superintendent opened up school buildings to the community, to give them a safe place to be.
Superintendent Tanya Kotlowksi says they can't teach their students unless they're safe.
"You don't realize the amount of disruption that's really out there," Kotlowski said. "It sparked us into action to start reaching out and trying to find out more information."
Kotlowski was going back and forth on her decision to cancel school, because she knew many other districts wouldn't.
"But, I was also concerned if we held school, that we would have families that couldn't get here," Kotlowski said.
She hoped if family and school staff knew they didn't have to worry about finding alternate ways to get to the building, they could focus on finding a warm place to stay until their power was back on.
The district ultimately decided to cancel classes, but leave building doors open for people who couldn't find another place to relax and warm up.
"At that point, we just said, 'I need to go with my gut,'" Kotlowski said. "I think it's what our families need, and what our kids need."
Kotlowski has been pushing herself to think of new ways she can support the community that supports her school district so well and says the heart of all their decisions are what will make their students feel most loved and cared for.
"The last couple days have just been a situation that they need more out of us than an education," Kotlowski said. "They need us to be a resource for them, they need to know that they're loved and cared about and that we're available to help them. We will always do that no matter what the circumstances are."
Almost all residents in Juneau County have their power back between Alliant and Oakdale customers.