UW-Madison chancellor hosts ice cream social on first day

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin hosted an ice cream social Thursday afternoon.
The event was Mnookin's first official day on the campus. All UW-Madison students, staff, and faculty were invited to the social.
While there, Mnookin spoke about her thoughts on the campus. The chancellor said she looks forward to leading UW-Madison, and hopes to guide it through challenges like staffing shortages and pandemic concerns with the help of her students and faculty.
"I think what I'm most excited about is the chance to really do some deep listening and learning and talking to people to shape a vision for UW-Madison's next chapter," Mnookin said.
The chancellor said she plans to continue learning and adapting to UW-Madison's unique challenges and circumstances.