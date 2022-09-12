Verona schools adopt resolution to add AAPI history, culture to curriculum

VERONA (WKOW) -- The Verona Area School District Board of Education is the first school board in the state to approve a resolution supporting the Hmong, Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community and calling for the community's culture and history to be integrated into classroom curriculum.
"I am really happy about it because, as a young student, I didn't see Asian American history or visibility in our curriculum," Angela Miller, the co-president of Verona Area High School's Asian American Student Association, said. "It felt isolating as a child to see other kids get to learn about their history, but then I just got to watch Mulan and that was it."
Miller has been one of the people at VAHS advocating for the resolution. One of the others joining her is English teacher Kabby Hong.
He says he shares Miller's experience of not learning about AAPI history when he was in school.
"Asian American history was absolutely missing," he said. "It was invisible. I didn't think that Asian Americans achieved anything great in our country. I didn't think Asian Americans wrote great literature."
Hong said not learning about people who share his identity was really difficult.
"It made me feel like I wanted to be anything but Asian American, unfortunately," he said.
Hong and Miller spoke in support of the AAPI resolution at Monday's school board meeting. They urged board members to vote to approve the measure and say enough is enough.
"No child should have to go until the ninth grade before learning that people like them are important in this country," Miller said. "Let this generation and all that follow learn that Asian Americans are just as important in our country's history as any other."
The board voted unanimously to approve the resolution, saying they want all students to be welcomed and feel welcomed in the district.
Immediately after the vote, VASD Superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy vowed the resolution would bring about action, not just words.
He told 27 News he believes the curriculum changes will begin immediately, and he said they won't be limited to just history class.
"We're making a large commitment to ensuring that the representation happens right away," he said. "It's through art, it's through some of our history, it's through literature, and there's so many venues for us to uplift the AAPI community."
Hong said he's hopeful this change to instructional content will help more students -- both in the AAPI community and outside of it -- learn about and appreciate the contributions Asian Americans have made.
"It's important to normalize humanity and excellence across all identities, not just one," he said.
Four states -- Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey and Rhode Island -- have passed bills requiring schools to teach AAPI history. Some Wisconsin lawmakers have been advocating for a similar bill in the Badger State, but it has not passed.