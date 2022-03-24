'We are flabbergasted': Community searching for answers after school board doesn't renew teacher's contract

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- In January, Mark Chambers won a community group's "Educator of the Year" award. Now, he's out of a job for next school year.
The Richland School Board isn't renewing Chambers' contract to teach high school social studies.
"We are upset," parent Jessica Huntamer said. "We are flabbergasted, actually. … You can call all 1,800 students in our district, and you will not find one parent or one student that says that they agree with this decision."
At a school board meeting Monday, parents, students and coworkers spoke in support of Chambers for nearly two hours.
"Taking away one of our most valuable caring, selfless, empathetic, dedicated, skilled, personable and intelligent teachers from the district would be so selfish and foolish of all of you," one student said. "Shame on you."
A Richland Center High School teacher said he came back to teach at the school, in part, because of Chambers.
"I'm not gonna lie to you, if I start next fall without that guy across the hall, there'll be a significant part of me that will be hurting," he said. "I will no longer have a source of my inspiration. I will no longer have part of my support system that encourages me to challenge the status quo and instructional practice. I will no longer have a fellow comrade to find the noble fight. … I've worked with people from all levels of social studies education. Mark's one of the best."
Thursday, some RCHS students, including Huntamer's daughter, walked out of class to protest the board's decision. The mom said she was proud of the action.
"Especially supporting a history teacher, somebody that teaches the Constitution, there is nothing better to say that you support them than to peacefully protest outside of the school in support for him," Huntamer said.
27 News spoke with Richland School Board President Bennie Green on the phone Thursday afternoon. He confirmed that the board isn't renewing Chambers' contract, but he didn't specify why.
In an emailed statement sent later Thursday, Green acknowledged the "difficult situation" facing the school district and community.
"Our school board will do all that it can to foster healing and understanding as we move forward," Green said in the statement. "Our children are our highest priority. To be true to that mission, however, we have to consider difficult questions and, at times, make hard decisions."
He said the board legally can't say why it isn't renewing Chambers' contract.
"State law requires that a school board hold a 'private conference' to nonrenew a teacher's contract," he said. "We do not have the luxury of being able to disclose information from an employee's private conference, even if they choose to publicize that information themselves. We are responsible for preserving the integrity of that process."
Richland Center police confirmed to 27 News that the department is not investigating Chambers "for any reason."
RCHS parents have started a change.org petition urging the school board to renew Chambers' contract, and more than 1,300 people had signed it as of Thursday night. Students are also planning another walkout at the high school for Friday afternoon.