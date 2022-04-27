Middleton biodigester now creates green energy from local dairy farms' manure

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A biodigester facility in Middleton has been repurposed to create green energy from an unexpected source.
With the support of Dane County, EnTech Solutions partnered with Northern Biogas to repurpose an anaerobic biodigester facility to create clean renewable natural gas (RNG) using agricultural waste from four local dairy farms. RNG from cow manure can reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 400 percent when used to replace traditional fossil fuels.
Digesters are an important part of managing manure and organic waste from dairy farms, such as returning clean water to the area and reducing phosphorus runoff to nearby lakes and streams.
In 2021 alone, the biodigester processed more than 27 million gallons of manure, removing more than 57,000 pounds of phosphorus from the Yahara Watershed.
“Water and soil are essential to life on earth, and farmers continue to look for opportunities to improve water quality and soil health,” said Jeff Endres, co-owner of Endres Berryridge Farms. “Northern Biogas and EnTech Solutions have opened up high-tech opportunities around dairy manure, working with area farmers to harvest the methane and return the fiber and liquid nutrients back to the farmers for use as organic fertilizer and bedding, maximizing all aspects of the nutrient cycle.”
EnTech Solutions incorporated a renewable energy microgrid at the facility, featuring solar panels and batteries that provide more than 2.8 MW of clean energy, the equivalent of powering more than 400 homes. This creates a carbon negative process that results in RNG with a lower carbon intensity score.
Overall, the facility is expected to reduce emissions by more than 13,500 metric tons per year of carbon dioxide equivalent. To put it another way, it will have the same impact as removing the emissions of nearly 34 million miles driven by cars.
“Partnering with EnTech Solutions, Northern Biogas and our family-owned dairy farms paves the way for home-grown renewable energy, cleaner lakes and keeping our farm families milking cows for generations to come,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “This new investment in cutting-edge technology benefits both the local environment and our farm economy while combating climate change.”
The RNG produced by the facility will be trucked to Dane County’s landfill offload station, where it is injected through the county’s equipment into the interstate transmission pipeline to be used as renewable fuel to power RNG fleets.
Northern Biogas president Dave Fitch said they saw the Middleton project as an opportunity to use their experience with digesters to support EnTech Solutions, an organization that shares a similar goal.
“Together we share a passion for innovation and a commitment to clean energy," Fitch said. "Along with the support of Dane County and the local community, we think these new systems and technologies will make a positive impact for the farmers and the surrounding environment.”