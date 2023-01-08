A sweet event supporting hospitality workers: Donut Fest

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Do you crave beer and donuts? Well, if you went to Delta Beer Lab in Fitchburg Sunday, you could get both since it hosted Donut Fest.
The event was organized by the Hospitality Fund, a nonprofit that raises money for hospitality workers in times of need.
"People love beer and donuts," Marketing Director Matt Hensler said. "So, we thought you know, put the two together and just make a fun event. And you know, we like to work with breweries just because they have a fun vibe. And people can you know, have a fun Sunday."
Hensler said the event was made possible by donations from local donut shops.
Donut Fest attendees were able to vote for their favorite donut, and the winner received a "Fan Favorite" award to display in their shop.