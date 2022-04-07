Sampling beer on National Beer Day: A flavorful experience

MADISON (WKOW/CNN) -- National Beer Day is Thursday, and what better way to celebrate than by learning more about the drink so many know and love.
Beer is the third most popular drink in the world, coming just behind water and tea. It's also the world's oldest drink, possibly dating back to 9500 BC.
Shawn Knoche, brand manager at Frank Beer Distributors, Certified Cicerone Beer Server and Madison College faculty member, stopped by the WKOW studio to talk to the Wake Up Wisconsin team.
Knoche explained the steps to pouring a beer properly and how to have a flavorful experience when trying a new beer.
"As you chew that beer, as you exhale and let it go out your nose, you actually pick up other sensations," he explained.
Watch the video attached to do a tasting with the team.
Cheers, and be sure to drink responsibly!