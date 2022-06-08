Webinar highlights importance of creating landscapes that attract pollinators

MADISON (WKOW) — June is National Pollinators Month and gardening expert Melinda Myers is offering webinars to help people create the right habitat to fill their landscape with bees, butterflies, birds and other pollinators.
Myers says whether you’re planting a garden, enjoying the beauty of your landscape or sitting down to a delicious meal, you have bees, butterflies and other pollinators to thank. These essential members of our ecosystem are responsible for much of the food and beauty we enjoy each day, but their populations are decreasing.
“Pollinators are so important,” Myers said. “They pollinate 80% of the flowering plants around the world and a lot of that is the food we depend upon.”
In partnership with American Transmission Co. and the Wisconsin Public Library System, Myers is offering free pollinators education and STEM activities for K-12 youth and their families. For more information and how adults can register for live gardening webinars, click here.