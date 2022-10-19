Dane County's 2023 budget gets public hearing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County's Board of Supervisors is in the process of reviewing and approving the budget for next year. County Executive Joe Parisi proposed a $712.6 million operating budget and a $121.4 million capital budget earlier this month.
The proposal calls for more funding than the 2022 budget and Parisi said most of the new spending comes from the proposed 9% wage increase for all county workers.
Parisi is also asking the board to approve large capital measures, like funding for a men's homeless shelter and a secure elections facility.
However, those big ticket items didn't drive most public comments at a hearing for the budget on Wednesday.
Nearly half of the community members who spoke voiced their support for the Emergency Harm Reduction and Prevention Act. Last month, Parisi announced more than $700,000 in funding for the program, which works to increase awareness about opioid overdoses and distribute fentanyl test strips and Narcan kits.
"This support comes at a critical time as we work to reverse a deadly trend, both in our community at large and in the Black community," Carola Gaines, the co-chair of the African American Opioid Coalition, said. "While the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl is present in everything from counterfeit prescription pills to cocaine, [it] is an equal opportunity killer."
Several people from the organization Safe Communities Madison, WI also advocated for the program.
"We cannot afford to wait to get life saving measures in our community," Tanya Kraege, a drug poisoning prevention team manager with the group, said. "We have not the need for treatment and recovery services, which are also necessary, if people are not alive to utilize them."
Parisi's budget proposal includes $283,500 to expand the program. That money would go toward creating two new jobs and growing a "Narcan leave behind" program with local EMS departments.
Several people at the hearing also spoke in support of the board providing funding for the Health Care Workforce Trauma Recovery and Training Program. That program would study how the pandemic affected health care workers and find ways to respond to their needs.
Board members will now review and amend the proposed budget. The board will vote on the budget next month.