Experts say expressing gratitude can improve your happiness, well-being

MADISON (WKOW) - When you gather around the dinner table this Thanksgiving, make sure you express gratitude to your friends and family.
Experts say the amount of gratitude a person experiences, directly contributes to their overall happiness and well-being. Practicing some form of gratitude has been directly linked to several health benefits.
"We find that a gratitude practice has a mind-body impact," UW Health psychologist Shilagh Mirgain said. "It can boost happiness, it can also improve energy and sleep. It also is something that's very good for our heart, and that improves blood pressure. It also has been found to improve glycemic control."
Mirgain said it's important to express your appreciation for your friends and family. And there's always something to be grateful for - even if it doesn't feel that way.
"We just have to notice it and through mindful awareness, we can actually start to highlight and focus on those little silver linings in our life, those little blessings in our life," Mirgain said.
Mirgain also recommends starting a gratitude journal, which can be done at any time. Research shows writing down what you're grateful for at the end of each day can make you 9 percent happier within six months.