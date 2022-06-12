Middleton student hosts 5K for cancer awareness, raises $4,000

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Middleton High School student is going above and beyond to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.
Divya Goel started fundraising seven years ago by donating items like books, crayons and coloring books for kids to receive after their chemotherapy.
But, since the pandemic started, donations are no longer accepted. Goel changed her direction and began hosting a 5K Run/Walk with her family.
"I've done multiple 5K's before and they've always kind of inspired me to do my own," said Goel. "I thought because I'm fundraising for this cause why not also incorporate a 5K in it."
On Sunday, 85 people met at Elver Park to support the cause. Organizers say they raised $4,000. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the UW Kids Cancer Fund.