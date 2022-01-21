MPD raising money to get new bulletproof vests for K-9 unit

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is asking for community support to help fund six new Kevlar vests for the members of its K-9 unit.
K-9s Domo, Bowie, Allied, Charlie, and Patton only wear their current vests in high-risk situations because they're bulky and wear out quickly. The vests weigh anywhere from four to eight pounds.
"My K-9 Bowie is only 63 pounds so when you're adding five pounds to a 63-pound dog, that's a good percentage of its body weight that you're having to add on to it," said Officer Eric Disch, who's been a K-9 handler for the past seven years. "It can cause fatigue more quickly."
The "K-9 storm vests" that the department is hoping to purchase will be lightweight enough for the dogs to wear all the time, even in the summer.
Each vest costs $2,600, and the department is working with the non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar to cover the costs.
“We owe it to them," Disch said. "We owe it to our donors and the general public that, when we are sending these dogs into dangerous situations, they have just as much protection as a human officers."