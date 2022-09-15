Northwestern Mutual hosts 7th annual "Driving Out Childhood Cancer" golf outing

MADISON (WKOW) - Northwestern Mutual hosted the 7th annual "Driving Out Childhood Cancer" golf outing Thursday.
The event offered golfers an opportunity to enjoy the nice day at Pleasant View Golf Course. All proceeds from the event went to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, which supports childhood cancer research and families impacted by cancer.
"Pediatric cancer strikes a ton of kids every year, and yet only 4% of the dollars allocated at a federal level for funding for research for pediatric cancer," Northwestern Mutual Managing Partner Sandy Botcher said. "And that's just simply not enough."
WKOW's Pablo Iglesias served as the emcee for the event.