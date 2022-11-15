Public comment on Madison operating budget largely centers on police funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Common Council kicked off its deliberations on the 2023 budget Tuesday evening with nearly four hours of public comment.
That time was almost evenly divided between people offering comment on the Executive Capital Budget and the Executive Operating Budget.
In the operating budget discussion, alders heard from community members on a variety of topics. However, most comments regarded funding for the Madison Police Department, specifically the money the city would have to pay as part of a match for a federal grant that would create and fund six new police officer positions.
The grant is part of the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program.
The U.S. Department of Justice awarded Madison $750,000 in its 2021 grant cycle. The Common Council approved accepting the grant in February. However, the program requires the city to match some of that funding, and there is an amendment on the table right now that would not do so.
During Tuesday night's meeting, alders heard from several people who support the COPS grant and want the Common Council to include the match funding in the 2023 budget.
"This grant would enable six officers to connect with residents of all ages to build much needed trust and relationships, especially in our marginalized neighborhoods," Kim Richmond said. "Federal grants aren't given out like Halloween candy. MPD submits a grant proposal, the DOJ analyzes all of the applications, and the grant is awarded to the best of the best."
However, many people also spoke against the city accepting the grant and allocating city funds to the required match. Several people said they would rather see Madison spend that money on community investments, like affordable housing and the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) program.
"Six new police officers does not keep our people safe," Bianca Gomez said. "Under the guise of public safety, the city continues to advocate for more policing, but a budget that reflects the actual needs of the people most impacted in this community would prioritize housing for all … instead of state violence in the form of policing."
The Common Council started deliberations on the 2023 budget around 9:30 p.m. and were still deliberating at the time of publishing.
If alders do not finish their deliberations and vote on the budgets Tuesday night, they will continue deliberations starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.