Relief at the pump through a gas tax holiday; experts weigh in

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gas prices have hovered over four dollars a gallon for several weeks, and motorists are feeling a mix of resignation and frustration.
"Well they certainly have gone up," said a Madison motorist.
"I don't know why nothing is done," said another Madison motorist.
Wisconsin's average price for gas is about $4.79, according to AAA, a year ago it was $2.89, and motorists would like to see some sort of relief in the form of a gas tax holiday.
"I'd be all for it. Sure," said a Madison motorist.
Several states have given motorists relief at the pump, and right now, New York and Connecticut have a gas tax holiday.
The federal gas tax differs depending on your fuel type; gas is about .18 cents and diesel is about .24 cents.
Wisconsin's state gas tax is .32 cents (11th highest in the nation) and a state gas tax holiday would offer drivers some relief, but UW and local finance expert Ross Milton says the savings could be even less.
"In that 32 cent tax eliminated, we might see a 23 cent decrease in gas prices," said Milton.
Milton says the taxes we pay at the pump generate billions of dollars in revenue for Wisconsin and without this money state officials will find that money elsewhere.
"The revenue that the tax creates in Wisconsin goes to the transportation fund and pays for our roads and things like that and the cost of road maintenance doesn't go away, just because gas prices are high," said Milton
"Of that, 30.9 cents per gallon goes directly to the Transportation fund and 2.0 cents goes to the PECFA/PIF (Petroleum Inspection Fund). In Fiscal Year 2021, one cent of the two cents going to PIF is transferred from the PIF to the Transportation Fund. Also, there are other transfers from the PIF to the Transportation Fund," said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Spokesperson Kristin McHugh.
Cara Henney, Deputy Communications Director for the Office of Governor Tony Evers said a gas tax holiday, "would require an act of the Legislature, which, as you know, adjourned for the regular session in March after also gaveling out of a special session called by the governor to use the state’s $3.8 billion surplus to give Wisconsinites immediate help and support to address rising costs, including sending every Wisconsin family of four $600."
Gov. Evers also urged the U.S. Congress to act by suspending the federal gas tax. In a joint letter to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Gov. Evers joined several governors in urging quick passage of The Gas Prices Relief Act of 2022, which would lower gas prices through the end of 2022.