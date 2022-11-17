State officials discuss distribution of the Common School Fund

MADISON (WKOW) - Wisconsin officials met at the state capital Thursday to discuss the distribution of the Common School Fund.
The Common School Fund reportedly serves as the sole source of revenue for more than 90 percent of public-school libraries. Libraries use the funding to purchase new books and technology for Wisconsin students.
Officials say this helps improve the quality of education and learning at the state's public libraries.
"We know that strong library programs increase achievement," State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly said. "We know that school libraries provide inclusive spaces, spaces that encourage inquiry and provide incredible opportunities for students to grow as readers and as curious learners."
This year, a record-high $52 million was distributed from the Common School Fund to libraries across the state.