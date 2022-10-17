State officials meet to discuss $10 million investment in veterans

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WKOW) - Wisconsin veterans will soon receive an investment of $10 million dollars in services that benefit them.
Gov. Tony Evers signed a law allocating the funds to help veterans navigate issues such as housing and employment. State leaders and advocates are meeting in Wisconsin Rapids this week to discuss how they should disperse the money.
Officials say a portion of the funds will be used to support mental health.
"CVSOs and TVSOs are saying we need to combat that misinformation that is out there, as if to say, 'We are here to help, let us help you,'" Wisconsin Secretary of Veterans Mary Kolar said.
The funding is also expected to impact resource availability for those who served in Vietnam.