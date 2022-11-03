Sun Prairie and Verona school districts' operational referendums on ballot after receiving no state funding

VERONA (WKOW) — When voters see a referendum question on the ballot, it's usually to build or buy something.
But now, we're seeing a historic number of school districts across Wisconsin asking taxpayers for permission to simply operate their district.
Sun Prairie and Verona school districts have two important referendums on the November 9th ballot.
The Sun Prairie Area School District, with more than 8,500 students, is asking voters to approve a $9 million referendum.
"It is really to maintain what we have, maintain our class sizes, maintain our students, services, like guidance counselors," said Phil Frei, Director of Business and Finance with the Sun Prairie School District.
A growing number of school districts across Wisconsin are asking voters for funding because the state isn't helping out.
"All districts received zero increase in our per-pupil spending, which obviously has not kept up with inflation," said Frei.
Compounding school districts' money problems, Wisconsin's per-pupil spending has fallen below the national average.
Average Public PK-12 Spending Per Pupil, according to US Public Education Spending in June of 2022:
- Wisconsin's average: $12,694
- National average: $13,185
Wisconsin's average puts it at 23rd in the nation.
Verona is facing balancing a budget with a substantial cost of living— the problem is this has to be done with no new funding from the state. So, they're asking voters to pass a $19 million referendum.
"We are attempting to balance budgets with historically high inflation," said Chad Wiese, Deputy Superintendent of the Verona School District.
The operational referendum would give the Verona Area School District, which has more than 5,700 students, permission to move funds from capital to operational, using the same amount of tax dollars.
"We're asking our taxpayers to allow our school board to pre-pay a little bit— less debt and pay for people. That's 80% of our annual budget," said Wiese.
For both districts, these referendums mean voters will allow spending funds to help improve the number of students per class, teacher salaries, and various student services but across-the-board, cuts are at stake if these referendums fail.
"We have about 1,400 staff members, and about 90 staff members would lose their positions that'd include teachers, support staff, administrators, and then admin support," Frei said.
"We know that 80% of our budget is people. So, there are only so many places we can dial back the thermostat. Get out and vote on the 8th," Wiese said.
If the $19 million Verona referendum passes, the added revenue will be used in future two-year budget cycles.
If the $9 million Sun Prairie referendum passes, it will be phased in over three years.