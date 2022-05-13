UW-Madison graduation is expected to bring thousands to downtown area this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- It’s graduation weekend for UW-Madison.
Thousands of students and family members will be in town celebrating spring commencement. Downtown Madison is expected to be very busy.
The first ceremony is Friday evening at the Kohl Center. It starts at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
The second and larger ceremony is Saturday at Camp Randall at noon. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Breese Terrace will be closed on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The University is offering complimentary shuttle service to help attendees. It will run every 10 minutes from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those stops include Bascom Hall and the Kohl Center.
UW-Madison officials said free parking is available in the majority of campus parking lots all day Saturday through noon on Sunday.