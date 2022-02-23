Experts warn of dangerous conditions as lake temps warm

MADISON (WKOW) -- Mother Nature has dealt temperatures this year like lottery numbers.
One day it's 12 degrees and the next day it's 40 degrees; making for dangerous conditions for anglers.
On Tuesday, Blue Ribbon Outdoors rescued an ATV that fell through the ice on Lake Mendota.
"We were able to just hook the ATV up with tow straps and winches and kind of pry it out and get it back up on the ice forum," said Austin Ragotzkie, owner of Blue Ribbon Outdoors.
In the past two days, Dane County Marine and Trail reported two ATVs have gone through the ice on Lake Mendota. On Monday, the WI DNR informed deputies of someone's ATV that broke through the ice just off Mendota County Park. The operator was able to escape to solid ice; however, his ATV is now in the lake at a depth of approximately 20 feet.
On Tuesday, deputies responded to a man whose ATV broke through the ice between Picnic Point and Bishop’s Bay. He was also able to get to safety thanks to the flotation on his ATV.
Many ice-anglers are trying to hook a few days of fishing before warmer temperatures, and DNR Lieutenant Chris Hagen said to be careful. "There's no safe ice out there and as we're getting closer to spring, the ice is becoming thinner in areas that have been thicker throughout the rest of the season."
Only people with extensive experience should attempt to head out on the ice right now because the shifting temperatures make travel dangerous.
Ragotzkie, owner of Blue Ribbon Outdoors, southern Wisconsin's premier tour guide service, and outfitter said, "An area where there was a crack a week ago, maybe it was you know, just a crack like this big and you could drive right over it. Now, because of the temperature changes, it's pulled apart. So now it could be 20- 30 feet wide."
Professionals like Ragotzkie keep track of changing ice conditions on lakes to help make the end of the ice-fishing season safe for novices.
"It's definitely not the time to just, you know drive across the lake knowing nothing about it because you could hit one of those bad spots and you will put your machine through," said Ragotzkie
The DNR said ice strength cannot be determined by how it looks, or the temperature, especially when the ice is snow covered.
Officials say you should never go ice fishing alone.