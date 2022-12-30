Local bait shops best resource for ice conditions during wild temperature swings

MADISON (WKOW) -- The last few days of 2022 are proving to be a wild ride temperature-wise. A week ago, we had dangerously cold wind chills, and yesterday we had spring-like warmth.

This could be dangerous for anyone who like to ice fish. The DNR doesn't monitor local ice conditions and recommends talking to your local bait shop owner.

"There's a lot of camaraderie community in the ice fishing world and it's just a great Wisconsin tradition," said Pat Hasburgh, Owner of D and S Bait and Tackle Shop, "I've lived in Madison here for 25 years and been ice fishing here all that time."

Hasburgh is a local expert for all things ice-fishing.

"We do a weekly fishing report, and we post that on our Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube," he said.

He said people who want to check on the ice can also call 608-241-4225.

Lake Monona officially froze over on Christmas, but Thursday's temperatures hovered in the 50s, making conditions for these ice fishers look a bit scary.

However, Pat said looks can be deceiving when it comes to ice.

"[Lake Monona] looks sketchy. This cold snap, we had this last week produced a lot of really good solid ice. Once you get some water across the top of that ice, it might look like it's clear and maybe thin, but that's actually, six to eight inches of good solid and clear ice," Hasburgh said.

Ice is never 100% safe, but the Department of Natural Resources reports for ice fishing the minimum ice thickness should be between four to eight inches, otherwise you could find in a dangerous situation. The Wisconsin DNR also has other ice safety tips.

"It's always best to fish with somebody, in the event that something happens, you can have them get help," said Hasburgh.

Experts say you should also take safety gear like a life-preserver, ice picks and an ice chisel with you when you ice fish.