3,000 year old canoe found in Lake Mendota

MADISON (WKOW) - Archeologists from the Wisconsin Historical Society discovered a 3,000 year old canoe in Lake Mendota Thursday.
The canoe dates back to 1000 B.C.. It's the oldest canoe found in the Great Lakes region by a thousand years, and is the earliest evidence that canoe-making and water travel dates back to the Native people's first arrival into Wisconsin.
"It is important to the Ho-Chunk to bring a dugout canoe as it is to today's society," Ho-Chunk Nation tribal historic preservation officer Bill Quackenbush said. "To verify that human I could see as have been in the state of Wisconsin here for quite some time."
The canoe came out in pieces when it was raised from the lake.
Archaeologists removed a canoe from the lake that is 1,200 years old last year. They had to take extra precautions with this new canoe, as it was much more delicate.