4-year-old Heart Hero to be recognized at American Heart Association's Heart Ball

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Heart Association is hosting the Heart Ball in Madison this weekend.
The event celebrates the collective success of AHA and its community partners in driving change, funding local research and improving behaviors to encourage people to live longer, healthier lives.
Th event also celebrates Heart Heroes who have survived critical heart conditions.
This year, Bennett Rekoske and his family will be recognized.
Bennett was born to Josh and Mallory on October 29th, 2018. Around his first birthday, he developed cold-like symptoms that progressed into a consistent fever, lethargy, lack of interest in food and an overall irritability. He then had a regression of his gross motor skills, such as crawling.
Bennett was diagnosed with an infection called kingella. It spread to his heart, leading to endocarditis. He required heart surgery, as a large vegetation adhered to and damaged his mitral valve.
Bennett survived the infection and thanks to an incredible medical team had a successful surgery. He's now a healthy, thriving young boy.
The Rekoske family joined 27 News at 4 to share Bennett's story.
WKOW is a proud sponsor of the Heart Ball, which will be held April 29 at the Edgewater Hotel.