Donations needed as area organization prepares to send relief to Turkey's earthquake victims

MADISON (WKOW) — Over 7,000 people have died in one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Turkey and Syria in more than a century. Officials expect the death toll could still rise.
Turkey's President issued a state of emergency in 10 provinces after the quake. In the most recent Associated Press report, Turkey's emergency management agency said the country's death toll surpassed 5,400. Over 31,000 people were hurt.
Survivors are still being pulled from the rubble with only the clothes on their backs.
Locally, the Madison Association of Turkish Students is looking to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake.
"We are just deeply saddened, and it was devastating. And it was really difficult for us to wake up to that news," said Burcu Alapala, with the Madison Association of Turkish Students.
Members like Alapala have family in Turkey who are safe but feel compelled to send relief. Organizers are collecting items like canned foods, diapers, and pain medications — but what's needed most are unused warm items like blankets or winter clothing.
"People are just, they're homeless now, and during night and when you don't have a home it is really cold. So, we really want to supply them these kinds of high tech and qualified heavy day to winter stuff," Alapala said.
Items collected in Madison will be driven to the Turkish Embassy in Chicago to be delivered overseas.
You can drop off unwrapped items at UW's Pyle Center Conference Facility. To do so, send an email to mtsa.pa@gmail.com or visit the Instagram page of the Madison Association of Turkish Students.