...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this
afternoon becoming northwesterly this evening.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest gusts are expected with the snow
associated with the cold front moves through this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Enjoy a glass for National Drink Wine Day!

  • Updated
wine
Pixabay

Friday is National Drink Wine Day! 

Celebrated every year on February 18 across the United States, it's a day to spread the love and health benefits of wine. So, select your favorite vintage and sip up! 

According to NationalDrinkWineDay.org, the idea is to promote the love and health benefits of wine. 

Fermented grapes have been a part of human existence for thousands of years and have played an important role in history, religion and relationships.   

Wine has also been known to reduce some risks of heart disease and enhance food and life. In moderation of course. 

