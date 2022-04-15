Survey ranks Americans' favorite Easter candies

WKOW — After a nine-point jump from 2021 polling, Americans chose Reese's mini peanut butter eggs as their favorite candy for Easter celebrations.
According to a survey from RetailMeNot, 35% of Americans surveyed picked the peanut butter eggs. Reese's held the lead in 2021 polling as well, but came in with just 26% of the vote.
What's your go-to Easter candy?
Cadbury eggs held steady in second place, attracting 21% of voters, up a point from 2021. Chocolate bunnies hopped up into third place with 19%, up from 16%. Perennial favorite jellybeans fell all the way from second to fourth, attracting just 13% of votes, well down from second-place 24% in 2021. Marshmallow Peeps brought up the rear with 9%, down from 14%.
79% of those surveyed intended to buy any candy, and the average American will spend $55 on Easter celebrations this year. 42% of people said they planned to spend between $30 and $74 for this weekend.