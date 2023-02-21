 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected, mainly sleet with
snow and freezing rain mixed at times. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant sleet accumulations are
expected across the I-94 and US Highway 18 corridors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Thousands visit Milwaukee's oldest bakery on Fat Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
paczki

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - On Fat Tuesday a longstanding tradition returned to the oldest bakery in Milwaukee.

National Bakery opened its doors to huge crowds looking to get a paczki - a treat similar to a donut. The bakery planned to sell 40,000 of them over Monday and Tuesday.

The roots of the pastry trace back centuries, with many choosing to indulge the day before Lent begins.

Everybody's coming in, there's accordion music playing. I asked people if they waited a long time," National Bakery co-owner Bryant Krauss told our Milwaukee affiliate. "And they're like, 'Who cares? We're here to get paczki!' So there's a lot of positive vibe. We like it. We really do."

National Bakery fills their paczki with prunes, raisins, or raspberries.

Tags

Recommended for you