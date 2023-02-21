Thousands visit Milwaukee's oldest bakery on Fat Tuesday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - On Fat Tuesday a longstanding tradition returned to the oldest bakery in Milwaukee.
National Bakery opened its doors to huge crowds looking to get a paczki - a treat similar to a donut. The bakery planned to sell 40,000 of them over Monday and Tuesday.
The roots of the pastry trace back centuries, with many choosing to indulge the day before Lent begins.
Everybody's coming in, there's accordion music playing. I asked people if they waited a long time," National Bakery co-owner Bryant Krauss told our Milwaukee affiliate. "And they're like, 'Who cares? We're here to get paczki!' So there's a lot of positive vibe. We like it. We really do."
National Bakery fills their paczki with prunes, raisins, or raspberries.