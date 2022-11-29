"We are filling a gap": US Cellular donates $5,000 to local food pantry

MADISON (WKOW) - The River Food Pantry in Madison received a $5,000 donation from US Cellular Tuesday.
Half of the money will go to the pantry's veterans drive and the other half will be used to purchase food, kitchen and bathroom items for the pantry's "Munch" program.
Holiday helpers from US Cellular delivered supplies to the food pantry, including stuffing, breads, cereal and fruits. Organizers were thrilled by the outcome of the donation.
"This came together so well and to see the whole truck full of food and the bags and the stuffing and food we’ll be able to distribute, I was on cloud nine," Munch program coordinator Jarod Hoffarth said. "It was amazing to see that roll up here to the pantry this morning."
Members of the food pantry say they are happy to help members of the community who are struggling.
"We are filling a gap," River Food Pantry executive director Rhonda Adams said. "When people need food, when they've exhausted probably all other means, we're here. We're here all year long."
US Cellular has a goal to support more than 135 food banks, shelters and pantries across the country this holiday season.