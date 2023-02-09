Chick-fil-A's newest sandwich has no chicken in it

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Between 2 and 5 inches have already fallen in a band of heavy snow this morning. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected through this afternoon. Storm total accumulation will vary between 4 and 8 inches the warning area. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&