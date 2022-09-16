Green County Cheese Days festival begins

Monroe (WKOW) - Green County Cheese Days began Friday at Monroe's Historic Courthouse Square.
The event is a three-day celebration of family, fun and dairy farming that features the work of local cheesemakers.
"We have some of the best cheesemakers in the whole state," Cheese King Gordy Bergman said. "There are 17 Master cheesemakers in this county alone. Plus, you go down the other side we have the best cheese curds in the whole state."
Gordy and his wife Ruth represented Monroe as the King and Queen of Cheese Days. Both are graduates of Monroe High School and have worked in the cheese industry for years.
Cheese Days has taken place every other September since 1914. It continues to be a celebration of Monroe's Swiss traditions.