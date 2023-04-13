The cream-cheese-stuffed bagel is here

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS INTO EARLY THIS EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... Elevated fire weather conditions will continue through early evening, due to the combination of very warm temperatures, breezy south winds of 10 to 15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH, and very low relative humidity values of 18 to 25 percent across most of southern Wisconsin. Avoid burning outdoors, and check the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn bans.