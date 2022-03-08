Women brewers unite to craft IPA

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- A group of female brewers made a special beer to encourage and empower women in an industry that's traditionally dominated by men.
Members of Wisconsin's Pink Boots Society, an organization for women in the brewing industry, came together with the female brewers at Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee to make 60 barrels of 'Like A Girl' IPA.
"Many women don't even know that that there's a job out there for them in this industry," Samantha Danen, the president of the Wisconsin Pink Boots Society, told WISN-TV.
"So holding events like this today, we hope is really inspiring to those women to let them know that they do have a place here. There's so many facets in which they can be a part of what we're doing."
The beer will be available later this month.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Pink Boots Society for scholarships, education and other services for women in the brewing industry.