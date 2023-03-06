Milwaukee's largest thrift sale prepares to welcome shoppers

BROOKFIELD (WKOW) - The largest thrift sale in the Milwaukee area returns this week.
"Divine Consign" is a second-hand clothing sale that features items for women and teens. The prices are about 90 percent off retail for gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shoppers will be able to find something for all ages, sizes and styles.
"it is the way to shop," consigner Sarah Kahn told our Milwaukee affiliate. "I've been shopping thrift stores all my life and this is just a way to do it on a more elevated level. Things are more curated, you kind of weed out some of the things you would just pass on and you can go to the really great brands that you love and get them at a fraction of the price."
The event kicks off Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. at the Brookfield Conference Center. It will run until Saturday, March 11. There is no fee to attend.