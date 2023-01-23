Sports betting to begin soon at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - The Potawatomi Hotel and Casino released new renderings that give a glimpse of the first legal sports betting facility in Milwaukee.
The casino announced plans on Monday to transform the Northern Lights Theater and a nearby restaurant into a permanent sportsbook. The move was made possible after the Forest County Potawatomi and Governor Tony Evers agreed to allow sports gambling on its tribal properties.
"From Packers games to the Oscars, to occur in the state of Wisconsin - this day is historic," Evers said when finalizing the agreement.
Sports betting outside of these properties is still illegal in Wisconsin, giving these tribes a head start in what's become a multi-billion-dollar industry.
Potawatomi CEO Dominic Ortiz tells our Milwaukee affiliate they hope the new facility will help bring in new customers. "This overall won't be a material revenue when looking at our entire gaming operation, but what it does is engages a new customer," Ortiz said.